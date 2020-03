Athlete Profiles S.B. Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week S.B. Athletic Round Table Honors Carpinteria High track & field and UCSB basketball stars

Vince Rinaldi, Carpinteria High track & field

Won first place in the 200 meter with a meet-record time of 22.88 at the Rincon Relays.

Ila Lane, UCSB basketball

Finished with her third 20-20 double-double of the season in a win over Long Beach State.

Add to Favorites