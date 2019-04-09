Game of the Week: UC Irvine at UCSB Volleyball Men’s Team Tries to Maintain Number Three Ranking Against Anteaters

The Gauchos will try to maintain their No. 3 national ranking Saturday night in the regular-season finale against No. 8 UC Irvine. Senior mainstays Corey Chavers, UCSB’s leading hitter; and Hayden Boehle, the best digger, will play their final home match. The only teams to defeat the Gauchos in the last three months are No. 1 Hawai‘i and No. 2 Long Beach State. Hawai‘i had a perfect record of 74-0 in sets throughout the season until the Gauchos took the third set in a 25-16, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19 result in Honolulu last weekend. The match drew a sell-out crowd of 10,300 at the Stan Sheriff Center, where the Big West tournament will take place April 18-20. 7 pm. Robertson Gym, UCSB. $5-$8. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.