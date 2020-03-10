Game of the Week: Long Beach State at UCSB Men’s Volleyball
Gauchos Take on Defending National Champs at Rob Gym on March 13
Rob Gym will be rocking when the Gauchos take on the Beach, the two-time defending national champions. UCSB is 14-2, losing only a pair at No. 2 BYU, and is ranked No. 3, a spot ahead of Long Beach (10-1). Gaucho outside hitter Randy DeWeese pounded 20 kills in a recent sweep of USC and put down 22 more in a four-set victory over UCLA. 7 pm. Rob Gym, UCSB. $5-$8. Call (805) 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.