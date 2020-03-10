Game of the Week: Long Beach State at UCSB Men’s Volleyball

Get News In Your Inbox

Rob Gym will be rocking when the Gauchos take on the Beach, the two-time defending national champions. UCSB is 14-2, losing only a pair at No. 2 BYU, and is ranked No. 3, a spot ahead of Long Beach (10-1). Gaucho outside hitter Randy DeWeese pounded 20 kills in a recent sweep of USC and put down 22 more in a four-set victory over UCLA. 7 pm. Rob Gym, UCSB. $5-$8. Call (805) 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com .

Gauchos Take on Defending National Champs at Rob Gym on March 13

