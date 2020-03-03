Game of the Week: Cal Poly at UCSB Men’s Basketball

Get News In Your Inbox

The Gauchos and Mustangs will renew the Blue-Green rivalry on Saturday in the regular season finale for both teams. UCSB will look to build momentum ahead of the Big West tournament and bounce back from a loss to first-place UC Irvine last week. The Gauchos are currently tied with UC Davis and CSUN for second place in the conference standings. Standout guard Max Heidegger is nursing a serious ankle injury and did not play in the loss to the Anteaters. 7pm. The Thunderdome. $8-$29. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.

Mustangs Come to Battle Gauchos in Regular Season Finale on March 7

