Game of the Week: Bishop Diego Basketball vs. Ganesha, Arrowhead

It’s a 132-mile trip to a neutral site in Ontario, but Bishop fans are not complaining. Rarely does a school get an opportunity to play for two CIF titles on the same day. Each Cardinals team had to get through four playoff games without faltering. The No. 2–seeded girls (23-8) will go up against No. 1 Ganesha (24-3), a powerhouse that won its four playoff games by an average margin of 46 points. The unseeded Bishop boys (21-11) knocked off No. 2 Estancia and will face another Cinderella team in Arrowhead Christian (16-12). Girls: 2pm; boys: 4pm. Colony High School Gym, 3850 E. Riverside Dr., Ontario. $5-$15. Visit cifss.org .

Both Boys’ and Girls’ Teams Battle for Championship on February 29

