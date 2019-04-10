Farren Road Scene of Armed Robbery

An armed robbery was reported by two people in a vehicle on Farren Road to the west of Goleta. Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday night, a young man and woman said a red or orange Dodge Charger pulled up to their car. The four men in the Charger, described by the Sheriff’s Office as Hispanic males, opened the doors and demanded their belongings, also smashing the rear window. One of the suspects had a pistol, the victims claimed. They gave the four their cell phones, wallets, and keys, and the suspects left. The victims called the incident in to 9-1-1 from a nearby neighbor’s residence.

Sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers searched in vain for the suspects, and they now ask for the public’s help in identifying them. Call (805) 681-4100 or leave an anonymous tip at (805) 681-4171. Tips can also be left at the Sheriff’s website .