Canvass for Beto | Santa Barbara
Hi All! If anyone wishes to join in for this event or other events, please RSVP to join us for our canvassing event! We’ll start off with a brief training and then will head out to talk to voters about whether they support Beto.
We’re going to be clipboarding or talking to voters in public instead of at their doors. Clipboarding allows us to talk to voters virtually anywhere and allows us to collect new supporters’ information so we can keep them in the loop about our campaign.
To RSVP, go to www. beto for america .com
click events
go to date April 22
to volunteer for other events and /or other volunteering
click on volunteers
Look forward to seeing you there!
When: Monday, April 22, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Host: Stanley Nicolaides
Location: outside Trader Joe’s, 222 North Milpas Street, Santa Barbara