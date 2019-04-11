Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canvass for Beto | Santa Barbara

Hi All! If anyone wishes to join in for this event or other events, please RSVP to join us for our canvassing event! We’ll start off with a brief training and then will head out to talk to voters about whether they support Beto.

We’re going to be clipboarding or talking to voters in public instead of at their doors. Clipboarding allows us to talk to voters virtually anywhere and allows us to collect new supporters’ information so we can keep them in the loop about our campaign.

To RSVP, go to www. beto for america .com

click events

go to date April 22

to volunteer for other events and /or other volunteering

click on volunteers

Look forward to seeing you there!

When: Monday, April 22, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Host: Stanley Nicolaides

Location: outside Trader Joe’s, 222 North Milpas Street, Santa Barbara