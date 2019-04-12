Santa Barbara High’s Dave Bregante Steps Down Veteran Basketball Coach Went 172-55 Overall

Dave Bregante is stepping down as boys’ basketball coach at Santa Barbara High after an eight-year run that included four appearances in the CIF semifinals and the Dons’ first Southern Section championship in 25 years. Bregante, 74, took over in 2011 after the Dons had gone through a 2-22 season and led them to seven winning seasons (they were 7-9 in 2017-18, a year curtailed by the Thomas Fire and Montecito debris flow). They went 32-2 in 2015-16 when they won the CIF 2A title. The veteran coach’s overall record was 172-55.