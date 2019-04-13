Approval Ratings

The president’s approval rating has not budged in the past two years and is unlikely to budge very much during the next two. That is, unless he takes my advice and does the following to connect with a wider public to expand his popularity:

Number one: Goes on talk shows with Melania to chat about their marriage and the love that sustains their relationship (how impressive, their mutual caring and respect)!

Number two: Gets outdoors frequently with his son Barron and does great stuff like shooting baskets or playing catch on the White House lawn (hey, they’re real pals)!

Number three: Demonstrates what a great sense of humor he has with lots of photo ops showing him bending over with laughter and back-slapping friends (what a guy)!

Number four: Goes on a real family vacation to someplace other than a Trump resort or hotel, perhaps to explore our fantastic National Parks (now that’s true love of country)!

Number five: Takes up walking and jogging on D.C. streets, with the Secret Service running to catch up (gosh, a genuine fitness buff)!

Number six: Spends a lot of nights enjoying live theater or shows and hanging out back stage having a wonderful time (occasions to really enjoy life; goodbye Fox and MSNBC News)!

No, none of the above are likely to happen. The president perhaps believes not any of those moves would appeal to his base. More likely, and to his credit, he realizes none of those qualities are the kind of person he really is so why lie about it? To each his own. Let’s at least applaud him for that. The man is being honest for once!