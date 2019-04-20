Cannabis Update?

I appreciate updates on the cannabis industry here in Santa Barbara, like the recent: Counting Cannabis in Santa Barbara. However, the last update that I can recall regarding the opening of the recreational cannabis stores was in October 2018, which stated that the California Coastal Commission needed to weigh in for some reason. The article further stated that should happen between January and June 2019. Well, that’s a few months away. Any status updates on that? It might be nice to include any recreational store updates at the end of any future S.B. cannabis related articles.

[Editor’s Note: Since this letter was received, an update, of sorts, was posted at “Getting My Nose Out of Joint.”]