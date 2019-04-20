Occupancy Rights

It is encouraging that The Santa Barbara City Council is looking into tenant rights; and it is hoped that they will make clear definitions, in consideration of health and safety factors, as to: how many unit “occupants” are allowed in a studio apartment; a one-bedroom, one-bath apartment; and a two-bedroom, one-bath apartment. As the council must be aware, a health, safety, and fire problem exists, as well as parking problems, due to occupants exceeding mandated occupancy limits. What responsibility does the city accept for damages as a consequence of accepting violations of apartment occupancy mandates? It is strongly suggested, that the city, in its tenant rights efforts, as well as the tenant right advocates, give consideration to the aforementioned. Multiple occupancy violations are a serous problem.