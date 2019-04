Click to print (Opens in new window)

Athletes of the Week: Josie Morales and Chase Mayer S.B. Athletic Round Table Honors Dos Pueblos Track Star and Carpinteria Pitcher

Josie Morales, Dos Pueblos track & field

The senior soccer star won three events at the County Championships – the 800-meter run (2:28.65), 1600 meters (5:34.19), and high jump (5′).

Chase Mayer, Carpinteria baseball

The senior kept the Warriors’ playoffs hopes alive by pitching a one-hitter in a 2-0 win. He struck out eight batters and picked off two baserunners.