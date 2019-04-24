Confirmed Bachelor?

In his article about Bruce Rittenhouse on April 18, 2019, Nick Welsh mentions Pete Buttigieg is a “historic first” presidential candidate who is homosexual. This is not factual. James Buchanan (the 15th president, 1857-1861) is considered the first (and only) homosexual president. Many politicians of that day referred to Buchanan’s longtime live-in partner, William Rufus King, as Miss Nancy, wife, and Aunt Fancy. Buchanan’s niece acted as the White House hostess, thus generating the term “First Lady.”