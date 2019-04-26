Bike Lack

I’ve been a gym member at 24 Hour Fitness since it opened in 2005. It was very convenient since I worked only two blocks away. On weekends I commonly rode my bike from home and utilized the bike rack at El Paseo Valet. This month the rack was removed, but I thank the owner for providing the service during that extended time.

I’m hopeful an agreement can be worked out to return the bike rack. I believe I speak for a large number of Santa Barbara residents who rely on that rack space. The gym manager told me the fitness center had offered to pay for half the parking space that the bicycle rack occupied. The Santa Barbara Fire Department unfortunately did not allow the rack on the walkways leading to the property.

I was informed by your The staff at El Paseo Valet informed me that complaint calls regarding bicycle theft initiated the decision to remove the racks. Perhaps 24 Hour Fitness would also be willing to install a surveillance camera and field such calls?

In an era of trying to minimize automobile traffic, it would seem that further consideration of this matter is warranted. I retired in March and now ride my bike to the gym four to five days per week. Trying to locate a bike rack somewhere along State Street or Canon Perdido is not a good long-term solution.