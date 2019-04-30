Man Falls from Isla Vista Cliff

A visiting partygoer was rescued by first responders after falling off a cliff in Isla Vista this weekend. The 20-year-old Sacramento man was attending a party on the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive Saturday night when he walked out toward the cliff area. He reportedly lost his balance and slid part of the way down the cliff before falling the rest of the way to the beach below. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and the UCSB police were called to the scene at around 11:30 p.m. When authorities arrived, they found the man surrounded by a crowd of people who had helped pull him out of the surf into a cove.

Santa Barbara County Firefighters performed a high angle rope rescue to hoist the man back up to the top of the cliff where he was loaded and transported to the hospital. The man’s injuries are not expected to be life threatening. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the fall.