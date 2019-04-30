Solstice Poster Design Revealed David Mark Lane’s Vision Wins

Although the Solstice festival isn’t until June, the event’s thematic direction has been revealed with the announcement of this year’s poster and T-shirt design contest winner, artist David Mark Lane.

Working from the theme “Wonder,” Lane created a colorful explosion integrating the sun, sea, and celebratory nature of Solstice. Lane, a Connecticut-born artist/architect who has lived in Santa Barbara since the early 1990s, participated in the design contest several times before being tapped the winner. “It’s my third time entering the contest,” he said in a prepared statement. “This artwork recalls the era when the Solstice Celebration was begun. I’m so happy to be selected this year.”

Solstice posters and T-shirts are currently available at Community Arts Workshop (631 Garden St.). To see more of Lane’s work, see society6.com/davidmarklane. For more about Solstice, see solsticeparade.com.