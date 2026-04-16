“An extraordinary culinary and artistic adventure through the heart of downtown.” That’s how Christy Jacobs, events and communications manager at the Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association, describes the LIVE Art & Wine Tour, set to take place this year on April 30.

Now in its 24th year, the annual event brings together food, wine, art, and community in a single, roving evening. This year, six venues will participate, each paired with a winery: the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, Jeff Shelton Architect Studio, Drift Ocaso, Silver Wines, Thrifty Beaches, and SuperMoss.

The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, at 136 East De la Guerra Street, where guests receive a commemorative wine glass, a specially designed plate with a stem holder — a nifty device that allows for the simultaneous balancing of food and drink — and a map of the tour’s stops. From there, the experience unfolds on foot to a series of pop-up tasting rooms.

At each stop, guests are offered sample bites and wine pours, with culinary offerings from local participants such as Opal Restaurant + Bar, Dusk, Colombini Bakery, Fresco at the Market, and Crepería El Chisme, alongside wines from regional producers including Alma Rosa Winery, Carr Winery, Buttonwood Winery, and many others.

What distinguishes the tour, though, is its emphasis on art in the making. Each venue hosts a live creative component — painting, sculpture, music, dance, and more — featuring artists such as Jeff Shelton, Eric Saint Georges, Derek Harrison, Kate Maddaloni, Typewriter Poets, Carey Caulfield, and Danielle Renée Art.

“The live art is really what makes the event special, in my opinion,” Jacobs says, noting that visitors aren’t simply viewing finished works on walls; they’re witnessing the creative process unfold in real time as they move from place to place.

Guests enjoy a previous LIVE Art & Wine Tour | Photo: Courtesy

Guests enjoy a previous LIVE Art & Wine Tour | Photo: Courtesy

Guests enjoy a previous LIVE Art & Wine Tour | Photo: Courtesy

The tour lasts roughly two and a half hours, during which guests chart their own course, lingering where they feel most drawn. “Not everybody will make it to every single venue,” Jacobs says, “just because they might be captivated by the live art at one space.”

At 7:30 p.m., the evening culminates back at the Historical Museum with a “final party,” continuing through 9:30 p.m. and featuring additional food and wine tastings, other beverages — including nonalcoholic options — live music, more art in action, and a silent auction, along with access to the museum’s main gallery.

Guests enjoy a previous LIVE Art & Wine Tour | Photo: Courtesy

Guests enjoy a previous LIVE Art & Wine Tour | Photo: Courtesy

Guests enjoy a previous LIVE Art & Wine Tour | Photo: Courtesy

Guests enjoy a previous LIVE Art & Wine Tour party at Santa Barbara Historical Museum | Photo: Courtesy

Beyond offering a lively night out, the event also serves as a fundraiser for downtown initiatives. Proceeds support programs such as the 1st Thursday Art Walk, window beautification, public art installations, and the cleaning, maintenance, and security efforts that shape the downtown environment.

Jacobs describes the event as an invitation to rediscover Santa Barbara: an opportunity to encounter new venues, artists, and flavors in a single evening.

“I think it expands everyone’s experience downtown.”

The event is open to guests 21 and older, with all food and beverage included in the ticket price. Tickets are $85, excluding taxes and fees, and can be purchased at bit.ly/4u7xM8b.