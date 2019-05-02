Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dos Pueblos Softball Advances in CIF-SS Division 4 Playoffs The Chargers Pound Santa Paula 10-0 in Opening Round of Playoffs

Allison Speyshock pitched a complete game shutout and the Dos Pueblos High softball team advanced out of the opening round of the CIF-SS Division 4 playoffs with a 10-0 run-rule victory over Santa Paula on Thursday afternoon.

The Charger’s lineup gained confidence as the game progressed and exploded in the late innings to end the game early in the bottom of the sixth inning. A double to the left field fence by Alison Borden that brought home pinch-runner Akshaya Ramko and Sierra Laughner enacted the run-rule.

“We’ve been living and dying by the big hit and our girls feel way more comfortable in the box taking big cuts,” said Dos Pueblos coach Mike Gerken. “They’re experienced enough and I trust them. I’ve got a lot of faith in all my girls.”

Santa Paula came into the game fresh off a Citrus Coast League championship and with junior ace Mia Barrozo in the circle figured to be a formidable opponent.

However, a two-out miscue in the field by Santa Paula in the bottom of the first inning on a routine fly ball to right field by Sierra Laughner allowed Allison Gasper and Ramko to score, giving the Chargers a 2-0 lead.

Dos Pueblos tacked on another run in the bottom of the third when Mikayla Butzke lined a two-out single to left field bringing home Gasper.

The Chargers broke the game open in the bottom of the fourth inning beginning with a one-out infield single by Josy Uyesaka that scored Leila Chisholm. Gasper followed with a single left field that brought home Jenny Nichols. Uyesaka scored on a Santa Paul throwing error before Briana Castro delivered a towering two-run homer to left field that increased the Dos Pueblos lead to 8-0.

“For the past two weeks I’ve been working really hard and getting batting lessons with my other coach,” Castro said. “I performed today, which is exciting because I finally proved that I can do it myself and I did it for my team because we’ve had these discussions about playing for one another and I’m happy that I performed for them.”

Photo: Paul Wellman Allison Speshyock (#37) pitched a complete game shutout against the Santa Paula Cardinals

Eight runs was more than enough support for the Sienna-bound Speyshock, who surrendered just three hits in her six innings of work. Speyshock was battling stomach issues in the morning before the game, but was able to deliver a gem when it mattered most.

“It’s easier to pitch with a lead. It’s easier to field as a team with the lead,” Speyshock said. “I think having the eight runs was a lot of cushion.”

Dos Pueblos will travel to El Segundo for a second round match on Tuesday.