Parolee Arrested After Multiple Hit-and-Runs in Trader Joe’s Parking Lot

A Santa Barbara resident with a lengthy rap sheet was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly crashing a stolen car into multiple vehicles at a Trader Joe’s parking lot and fleeing from police.

2018 booking photo of Cristian Zanabria | Credit: Courtesy

A witness video shared on Reddit shows a driver police say is Cristian Zanabria, 26, backing into a parked vehicle at the Trader Joe’s on De la Vina Street and narrowly missing shoppers before speeding off. A commenter claimed they saw Zanabria a short time later run a red light on Cabrillo Street, shout a racial slur at a black family, and almost hit a group of cyclists. The commenter said they followed Zanabria and called 9-1-1 with his location and license plate.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Bryan Kerr said responding officers found Zanabria parked in the middle of Chapala Street and attempted to arrest him. He fled on foot but was apprehended after a brief pursuit. Zanabria was booked in County Jail without bail on multiple charges of hit-and-run, DUI, possession of a stolen vehicle, making criminal threats, and parole violation.

Court records show Zanabria has been in and out of prison since he turned 18 with convictions ― two of which were strikes under California’s three-strikes law ― for carjacking, assault, and drug possession. He was recently served with a protective order and had previously been ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation.

Zanabria made local headlines in 2018 when the Isla Vista Foot Patrol arrested him for attempted robbery. His backpack was found below a bedroom window with a one-foot slash in its screen.

Sgt. Kerr said Sunday’s incident remains under investigation.

Posts from the santabarbara

community on Reddit

A witness video shared on Reddit shows a driver backing into a parked vehicle at the Trader Joe’s on De la Vina Street and narrowly missing shoppers before speeding off.