Barr Contempt

William Barr’s extraordinary performance as a Trump lawyer and apologist while donning the hat of Attorney General is astounding. This is the same William Barr who dismissed all the charges in the Iran-Contra affair. Drugs for arms is okay I guess if you’re the president and you want to go around Congress.

While parroting Fox News and Rush Limbaugh, Barr now hints they are going to investigate the investigators. Trump is tearing the pillars out of the FBI and intelligence services. If he was so innocent why did he fire James Comey, and even say it was because of the Russian investigation? This sounds like obstruction of justice to me along with the other 12 attempts at obstruction in the Mueller report.

I think if you put pressure on someone to lie for you that is obstruction by its very nature, especially if you are the most powerful man on Earth. Trump probably thought Mueller would find something else like money laundering by the Trumps through various shell companies or his open violation of the emolument clauses in the Constitution. Now the Attorney General and executive branch are going to ignore subpoenas from Congress and probably be held in contempt of Congress.

The King has no clothes.