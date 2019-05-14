Four Bridges to Open Along SR 192

A fourth bridge along State Route 192 will soon be restored to service, CalTrans announced on Monday. The back road through Montecito carried thousands of cars daily in lieu of traveling the 101 highway before the 1/9 Debris Flow in 2018 broke six of its crossings. Arroyo Paredon Bridge, connecting Montecito and Carpinteria, is slated to re-open the evening of Wednesday, May 15. The other bridges now open to two-way traffic, but still not entirely finished, cross San Ysidro Creek, Romero Canyon Creek, and Toro Canyon Creek. The Toro Creek Bridge has one lane open, with both lanes expected to be completed in June. The last to be completed, Montecito Creek Bridge, is expected to re-open in July, with work ongoing seven days a week.

[Update: May 15, 2019, 5 p.m.] Caltrans announced that Toro Creek Bridge will be closed all day Friday and Monday, May 17 and 20, to replace the bridge deck.