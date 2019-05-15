2019 Santa Maria Pride Celebration and Resource Fair

House of Pride and Equality (HOPE / ESPERANZA) will host the 3rd annual Santa Maria Pride Celebration and Resource Fair, the largest LGBTQ+ community event in the Santa Maria Valley. All are welcome to enjoy local talent, food vendors and a resource fair. Over 50 local businesses and nonprofit organizations will join efforts to support the LGBTQ+ community right here in Santa Maria! Last year we welcomed over 1,000 pride-goers throughout the day and this year we look forward to welcoming you to Santa Maria Pride 2019!

Anyone interested in becoming an event sponsor, registering for a resource booth or volunteering the day of the event, please find the respective links at www.santamariapride.com

House of Pride and Equality is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization committed to encouraging Santa Maria to strive for equity and equality for all LGBTQ+ people through education, visibility and pushing the Latinx narratives to the forefront. For those wishing to further support HOPE / ESPERANZA’s efforts, please consider attending the After Party Fundraiser at Presqu’ile Winery June 29th at 6pm. Tickets available on Eventbrite.

Contact for media inquiries: Jessie Funes(805) 316-1356 or info@houseofprideandequality.org