Suspected Cocaine Dealer Arrested with a ‘Ghost Gun’

Photo: SBCSO Jaime Orozco

Sheriff’s detectives arrested 26-year-old Santa Barbara resident and suspected cocaine dealer Jaime Orozco on May 14. They initially stopped him in his car on Cabrillo Street, where detectives found $4,000 in cash and items consistent with drug sales. They then served a search warrant on Orozco’s residence in the 300 block of Voluntario Street, where they found 2.2 ounces of cocaine and four semi-automatic handguns. One of the guns didn’t have a serial number, which is required by California Law. Such weapons are commonly referred to as “ghost guns” because they are often untraceable. Orozco is being held in County Jail on $30,000 bail.