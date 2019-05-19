New Enviro Task Force at UCSB

UCSB’s new Environmental Solutions Fellowship Program will enable 21 graduate students and 11 undergraduate students to conduct research and field work to discover remedies to environmental challenges that vary from coral reef recovery and wildlife conservation to biologically produced natural gas production. The program emphasizes science communication by training students how to share their findings with the media, policymakers, and the public, and after one year, they will present their results to the public. The grant is funded by Wendy Schmidt, the wife of Google’s former CEO Eric Schmidt, and their Schmidt Family Foundation. The amount of the fellowship endowment was not disclosed at Schmidt’s request.