Suspicious Death in Lompoc Under Investigation

The body of an adult male near the 5600 block of Santa Rosa Road in Lompoc was reported to 9-1-1 by a passerby on May 17 at approximately 8:45 a.m. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call and determined the circumstances to be suspicious. Sheriff’s detectives are conducting an investigation to determine the identity of the decedent and the circumstances surrounding his death. Individuals with information are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at (805) 681-4150. To leave an anonymous tip call (805) 681-4171.