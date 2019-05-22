Dom Perignon & Oysters @ the Biltmore Fridays at the Four Seasons Resort in Montecito Just Got Even Luxer

Summer and Champagne go together like oysters and ocean views, and that’s exactly what the Four Seasons Biltmore and the venerable house of Dom Pérignon have in mind with their By the Shell by the Glass program, which will be available Fridays in the hotel’s Ty Lounge through August 31.

Roving shuckers clad in custom aprons made especially for Dom Perignon will ply lucky guests with Champagne by the glass and fresh seafood served from special utility belts. Equipped with a bottle of vintage Dom Perignon chilling on their right hip and a similarly sized bucket of oysters on the left, these ambulatory raw bars come to you. After placing your order directly with the shucker, you sip your Champagne as he expertly opens oysters and clams to order. Additional fresh seafood treats such as chilled half lobster tails and jumbo shrimp are also available as part of the program, with prices starting at $75 for a glass of vintage bubbly and three oysters or six clams.

At a recent media showcase, guests were treated to Dom Pérignon from 2006 that easily demonstrated why there’s so much excitement around vintage Champagne. The Kumai oysters were perfectly fresh and tender, making an ideal counterpoint to the wine and the golden-hour ambiance of the hotel’s spectacular Butterfly Beach location. If the end of your week isn’t already celebratory enough, take it up a notch with this happy new Santa Barbara Friday sunset ritual.