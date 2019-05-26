Nominate for S.B. UN Peace Prize

Santa Barbara is a wonderful area with many talented people doing amazing things to help the community all the way to helping the world. Our fair city is the home of Earth Day, the place where the number one city college in the U.S. is located, and the home of the world’s largest indoor movie studio during the silent film era — the Flying A Studios. We’re also a leader in the Spanish Colonial architectural style and get to enjoy some of the best Mediterranean climate available outside the actual Mediterranean.

So of course such a special place deserves it’s own Peace Prize!

The United Nations Association of Santa Barbara and Tri Counties is the oldest UNA in the U.S., founded in 1947. We created the Peace Prize in 2017 to recognize the incredible work done by some of our residents around the world. We first awarded it in 2017 to Rinaldo Brutoco of the World Business Academy at our UNA Santa Barbara Peace Prize Dinner. Last year, Deepa Willingham won the award for her work at UN Women, Rotary International, and PACE International in India — a school for girls to help them develop into independent women. Deepa’s organization also helps women living in poverty in India to launch their own micro-enterprise so they can achieve prosperity and increased freedom.

The criteria for the Santa Barbara Peace Prize are outstanding work in one of three areas:

1. Peacemaking and advancing the cause of peace globally.

2. Work to advance or defend the cause of human rights internationally.

3. Material and solid improvement in infrastructure in developing nations. These could include drilling wells to supply clean water to a village, solar power installations for electricity for remote and rural areas in the developing world, windmill installations to irrigate land for crops, flood control, and similar developments.

We are now accepting nominations for the Peace Prize at our website unasb.org. We are blessed to be a community of people who care, and who do great things for our world. We invite you to submit individuals in our community for the Peace Prize.

Nominations will close July 31. The winner of the 2019 Santa Barbara Peace Prize will be announced August 15. The award is given on September 26 at the University Club to celebrate the United Nations’ International Day of Peace. You can purchase tickets at our website.

We also welcome you to our meetings, held on the fourth Monday of every month. We bring engaging speakers that share information with our community on major initiatives in human rights, climate mobilization, refugees, geo-political events, and more. Please see our website for featured speaker, meeting location, and time.