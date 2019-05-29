Riorden’s “Madcap Laughs” Singer Releases Single from Debut EP

Photo: Megan Hullander Riorden’s ‘Weirdflower’ Album

Santa Barbara–based singer/songwriter Riorden reminds us the perks of being a weird flower. Both with her debut EP, Weirdflower, and her new song “Madcap Laughs,” the artfully offbeat, deep-feeling performer explores the thin lines of mentality and sanity in a uniquely moving way. Already a master of atmosphere, the powerfully voiced UCSB graduate has emerged this year with a well-crafted, theatrical kind of moonlit, moody folk rock. Listen to Weirdflower below.