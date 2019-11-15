Spotlights Weekend Movie Guide

Ford v Ferrari

James Mangold (Logan, 3:10 to Yuma) directs this biopic about the Ford visionary designer, Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon), and his British driver, Ken Miles (Christian Bale), who were determined to build a car that could beat the Ferrari racing team at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France. (152 mins., PG-13)

Last Christmas

Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, Spy) offers up this rom-com about Kate (Emilia Clarke), a down-on-her-luck woman who takes a job as a department store elf during Christmas. While there, she meets Tom (Henry Golding) who ends up changing the direction of her life. (102 mins., PG-13)

Doctor Sleep

See Danny Torrance all grown up in this sequel to The Shining. Danny (Ewan McGregor), who struggles with PTSD from his experience at the Overlook Hotel, where he and his parents spent a horrific winter, has kept his psychic powers at bay enough to create a peaceful life. Everything changes, however, when he meets Abra Stone (Kyliegh Curran), who also has “the shine,” and she enlists his help to defeat the evil Rose the Hat. (151 mins., R)

Parasite

Director Bong Joon-ho (The Host, Snowpiercer) helms this black comedy thriller about two families — one rich, one poor — whose lives become inextricably and murderously entwined. (133 mins., R)

Motherless Brooklyn

Edward Norton wrote, produced, directed, and stars in this crime drama based on Jonathan Lethem’s book of the same name. Norton plays Lionel Essrog, a 1950s private investigator with Tourette syndrome, who is on a mission to discover what happened to his mentor. Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin, and Willem Dafoe also star. (144 mins., R)

