Indy Beats: Harry Styles

Get News In Your Inbox

More Like This

Fine Line serves up a feast of aural flavors — from the infectious pop permeated “Golden” and the funk imbued “Watermelon Sugar” to the disco tinged “Adore You” and the harmonious Crosby, Stills, and Nash-esque “Canyon Moon.” On the record’s eponymous (and last) track, “Fine Line,” Styles lures listeners in with a stirring falsetto and bright acoustic guitar. As the song progresses, emotion and instrumentation crescendo into a melodious hurricane of sounds that swirl around the listener who remains calm and reflective in the eye of the storm.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.