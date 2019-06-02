Growth of Spine Recommended

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, is also Chair of TippyToe Democrats, the association of party members who tremble in their boots at the growing insistence of American citizens and American candidates for Democratic Party presidential nomination that President Trump should be impeached.

While boorish, crooked, psychological liar Donald Trump creates and spurs on a modern-day equivalent of Rome burning, TippyToe Pelosi and friends shrink in fear at the appearance of national polls, currently showing less than majority approval of impeaching the president — a phenomenon similar to the polls of 1973 before congressional hearings exposed all aspects of Richard Nixon’s corruption.

Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and other national/state representatives have now declared emphatically for the creation of a congressional impeachment hearing to be undertaken. So has California Senator Kamala Harris.

Notably absent from this list of Profiles in Courage is California Senator Dianne Feinstein, so beloved of Independent columnist Jerry Roberts.

I have read the (heavily redacted) Mueller Report. Have you? (My Kindle version was available for $1.99.)

Volume II describes in minute detail substantial evidence for 10 instances of Obstruction of Justice by President Trump. The report specifically states the Department of Justice policy forbids the indictment of a sitting president. It also declares that Trump cannot be definitively excused of these criminal acts. Such vital information was purposely not disclosed in Attorney General Barr’s misleading public introduction to the report.

The Mueller Report does not even refer to the many violations of the Emolument Clause, of the Campaign Finance Laws, of the possible impeachable offenses contained in Trump’s tax returns.

So are phenomenal politician-practitioners Pelosi and friends our only true guides for the future — seers whose wisdom we ignore at our peril?

“A professor who has accurately predicted every presidential election since 1984 says Donald Trump will win reelection if the Democrats do not impeach him. Allan Lichtman,Professor at American University in Washington DC, told CNN that he’s confident Mr Trump will win the 2020 election ‘unless the Democrats grow a spine and do their constitutional duty and move into an impeachment inquiry.’” (independent.com.uk, May 30, 2018)