Game of the Week: Foresters vs. San Diego and Conejo Oaks Santa Barbara Semipro Baseballers Kick Off 25th Summer Season

Wooden bats will start cracking this weekend as the Foresters begin their 25th summer season under coach/manager Bill Pintard. They have complied a 966-296 record in the previous 24 (.765 winning percentage). Last year they went 39-8 and won an unprecedented seventh National Baseball Congress World Series championship. Remarkably, they have done all that winning while putting together a fresh new roster every year. Logan Allen, who was voted 2018 MVP by the team, will return for an encore. The outfielder from Arkansas-Fort Smith hit .339 and stole 27 bases last summer. The games against the Waves will prepare Santa Barbara for its California Collegiate League opener Sunday against Conejo. Fri.-Sat.: (Waves): 6pm. Sun.: (Oaks): 2pm. Pershing Park, 100 Castillo St. $3-$7. Visit sbforesters.org.