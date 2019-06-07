Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cottage Health Hospitals Earn Advanced Hip and Knee Gold Seal of Approval from The Joint Commission

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital have earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Advanced Certification for Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement.

Advanced certification is awarded for a two-year period to Joint Commission-accredited hospitals, critical access hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers seeking to elevate the quality, consistency and safety of their services and patient care. The Joint Commission is America’s foremost independent and nonprofit healthcare accrediting agency.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital completed rigorous onsite reviews where Joint Commission experts evaluated compliance with advanced disease-specific care standards and total hip and total knee replacement requirements. These included orthopedic consultation; and pre-operative, intraoperative and post-surgical orthopedic surgeon follow-up care.

The hospitals’ Cottage Center for Orthopedics program is affiliated with extensively trained and board-certified surgeons who perform more than 1,500 joint replacement procedures each year—far surpassing any other program on California’s Central Coast.

“Our staff is committed to the very highest standards for quality and safety in our hip and knee replacement program at Cottage Center for Orthopedics,” said Ron Werft, President and CEO of Cottage Health. “Patients who choose Cottage can be assured that we have met rigorous requirements to earn The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval.”