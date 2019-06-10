Help for Victims of Domestic Violence
One in three women have experienced violence by their partners. That is a staggering number.
CALM is deeply saddened to learn of the murder of Lilia Munoz allegedly at the hands of her partner. Domestic violence is pervasive in our community and its effects are devastating. Survivors in violent homes are more likely to suffer both physical and mental health effects, including depression and heart disease.
Domestic violence is one of 10 Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) that can lead to lifelong health outcomes, including anxiety, depression, suicidality, and cancer. The effects of domestic violence extend far beyond the survivor. The toxic stress ripples to include their children and families, schools and our entire community.
Research shows that negative effects can be reversed as a result of early identification, treatment, and support. Santa Barbara County District Attorney, Joyce Dudley, has said domestic violence is the most common violent crime in our County. But it doesn’t have to be. If you see something, say something. And if you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, know there is help available. There is a path to safety.
We encourage you to contact one of the resources listed here.
Domestic Violence Solutions
24-Hour Crisis & Information Hotlines
Santa Barbara (805) 964-5245
Santa Maria (805) 925-2160
Santa Ynez (805) 686-4390
Lompoc (805) 736-0965
CALM
Santa Barbara (805) 965-2376Santa Maria (805) 614-9160
Lompoc (805) 741-7460
District Attorney’s Office
Victim/Witness Assistance
Santa Barbara (805) 568-2400
National Domestic Violence Hotline
1 (800) 799-7233
Alana Walczak is chief executive officer of CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation).