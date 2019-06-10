Help for Victims of Domestic Violence

One in three women have experienced violence by their partners. That is a staggering number.

CALM is deeply saddened to learn of the murder of Lilia Munoz allegedly at the hands of her partner. Domestic violence is pervasive in our community and its effects are devastating. Survivors in violent homes are more likely to suffer both physical and mental health effects, including depression and heart disease.

Domestic violence is one of 10 Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) that can lead to lifelong health outcomes, including anxiety, depression, suicidality, and cancer. The effects of domestic violence extend far beyond the survivor. The toxic stress ripples to include their children and families, schools and our entire community.

Research shows that negative effects can be reversed as a result of early identification, treatment, and support. Santa Barbara County District Attorney, Joyce Dudley, has said domestic violence is the most common violent crime in our County. But it doesn’t have to be. If you see something, say something. And if you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, know there is help available. There is a path to safety.

We encourage you to contact one of the resources listed here.

Domestic Violence Solutions

24-Hour Crisis & Information Hotlines

Santa Barbara (805) 964-5245

Santa Maria (805) 925-2160

Santa Ynez (805) 686-4390

Lompoc (805) 736-0965

CALM

Santa Barbara (805) 965-2376Santa Maria (805) 614-9160

Lompoc (805) 741-7460

District Attorney’s Office Victim/Witness Assistance

Santa Barbara (805) 568-2400

National Domestic Violence Hotline

1 (800) 799-7233

Alana Walczak is chief executive officer of CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation).