Police Make Arrest in Soledad Street Murder

Photo: Courtesy Omar Leon

Santa Barbara police have arrested Omar Leon, age 28, for the domestic violence murder of Lilia Munoz, age 29, in their Soledad Street apartment Tuesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Anthony Wagner said 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call at 4:48 p.m. from a distressed woman crying over the phone. It was determined that the call was placed from an apartment complex in the first block of South Soledad Street, Wagner said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they encountered what Wagner described as a “chaotic scene” in the complex’s courtyard and soon made contact with Leon, who surrendered to arrest. Munoz’s body was found inside the apartment.

Citing the open case, Wagner declined to provide additional details. Leon is expected to be arraigned later today or tomorrow. He is being held on $1 million bail.

