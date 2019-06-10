United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County Stacks Their Board with Two More Members

Photo: Courtesy Javier Quezada and CEO Michael Baker

United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County has a strong board of 17 members, but recently added Ben Scott, Regional Commercial Banking Manager from Montecito Bank & Trust, who is also a Carpinteria county local. Also, a new addition to the board is Javier Quezada, VP Community Banking Manager of Community West Bank, and also an Alumni of Boys & Girls Clubs.

Quezada who commented on being an Alumni of the Boys & Girls Clubs said, “As a Boys & Girls Club Alumnus I feel that giving back and paying it forward is the right thing to do and it’s our obligation as Alumni to support this wonderful organization that gives back and supports so many. We must support the future of our community and enable them to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. Quezada went on to share, “I have the best of both worlds, I am able to give back to UBGC while spending time with my daughter Kailey who volunteers right alongside of me. She is also learning life lessons by seeing firsthand the importance of giving back to our community by helping others.”

“One of the greatest thrills is when you have former club members end up serving on your board. Both Javier and Ben are products of our organization. Seeing the great leaders they have turned into is a testament to the work done by my predecessors,” shared CEO, Michael Baker

Ben Scott also shared about his experiences growing up in the Boys & Girls Clubs, “The Boys & Girls Clubs provided me with an opportunity to build great friendships and learn to prepare and compete within a team through its sports programs. The impact of these friendships and sports programs has remained fundamentally significant to me.”

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County sees great potential in such a strong and diverse board. To learn more about how to get involved, please visit: unitedbg.org .