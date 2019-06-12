Login

Briefs Alexandra Mauceri Wed, Jun 12, 2019

3,000 Pounds of Cannabis Seized near Goleta

Photo: SBSO Santa Barbara County Sheriff's cannabis compliance team raided a Goleta grow, netting 3,000 pounds of product.

On Monday, 3,000 pounds of processed cannabis was seized by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Cannabis Compliance Team from a marijuana growing site. Detectives say they launched their investigation in response to numerous complaints submitted to the city — namely about the odor, Sheriff’s spokesperson Kelly Hoover said. The marijuana operation, located in the 5200 block of Shoreline Drive just outside of Goleta, is alleged to have grown, harvested, and sold cannabis under an expired temporary license from the state.

