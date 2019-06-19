‘Indy’ in Italy Solo Diner Reads About Dining Solo

On a recent trip to Italy, Independent reader Olivia Gleser found herself dining solo while reading our cover story on solo dining. Gleser is an occupational therapist living in Goleta and said she’s a big fan of the story’s author, Ninette Paloma. “I enjoyed her article so much I thought I’d take a photo reading it right in front of the Duomo in Florence,” she said. “I dig dining out at Corazon Kitchen, Mesa Verde, and The Lark, to name a few faves.”