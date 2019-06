AHA! to Speak

AHA! will have a strong show of support at the school board meeting on Tuesday, June 25, during the Open Comment portion beginning soon after the 6:30 p.m. meeting start time. In response to a recent news report misstating the facts about AHA!’s programs in the Santa Barbara school district, AHA! participants, past and present, parents, and AHA! staff will gather to share with Board of Trustees and public about the positive impact AHA! has had on their lives.