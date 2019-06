Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Trigger Happy?

So let’s get this straight. The Dems accuse President Trump of being dangerous, reckless, and trigger-happy. And yet, he turned down a plan to strike Iran for shooting down a U.S. spy drone.

Instead, President Trump approved a cyber attack against Iran’s military command and control systems, and on Monday more sanctions were levied against the terrorist state.

Are these same Dems the ones who voted to go to war with Iraq in 2003? (Sen. Chuck Schumer)

Their hypocrisy is stunning.