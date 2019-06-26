Commercial-Industrial Spaces Unveiled Along Hollister Avenue

The city cut the ribbon this week on four new commercial-industrial spaces built on airport property along Hollister Avenue. Each of the spaces consists of two 2,300-square-foot units with a roll-up door, front-office space, and storage. A deli/café is planned for an anchor corner building, and there’s another 2,000 square feet space for lease. The project boasts lots of parking, a rainwater recapture system, lockers and showers for bike commuters, and electric vehicle charging stations. It’s awaiting final designation as a LEED Gold or Silver development.