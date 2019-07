Foresters Co-Players of the Week: Eric Kennedy and Christian Franklin

Photo: Courtesy Eric Kennedy and Christian Franklin

A pair of speedy outfielders are the Foresters Co-Players of the Week. Eric Kennedy hit .375 for the week with five runs and five RBI, including a pair of homers in Saturday’s win over the Barons. His two stolen bases increased his team-leading total to 16. Meanwhile, Christian Franklin had a memorable Foresters debut on Thursday, hitting the second pitch he saw for a home run, part of a three-hit, three-run, four-RBI game.

