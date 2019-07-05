Cyclist Dies on Modoc Road

A 54-year-old Santa Barbara man died of injuries sustained in a bicycle versus vehicle accident on Modoc Road near Encore Drive around midnight. The 48-year-old driver of a 2003 Ford Explorer had been headed west on Modoc when she struck the bicyclist, who was not wearing a helmet and had no reflectors or lights on his bike. AMR ambulance responded, but the cyclist died at the scene on July 5 at around 12:36 a.m. The SUV driver was free of alcohol and drugs, according to the California Highway Patrol officers on the scene. The cyclist’s name is being withheld until his next-of-kin are notified.

Add to Favorites