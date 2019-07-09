Santa Barbara Public Library announces selection for 2019 Santa Barbara Reads

Photo: Courtesy ‘Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe’ by Benjamin Alire Sáenz

The Santa Barbara Public Library is excited to announce its selection for this fall’s 18th annual Santa Barbara Reads program, Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe by Benjamin Alire Sáenz. Affectionately referred to by fans as Ari and Dante, this multiple award-winning young adult novel is a coming of age story that explores topics such as racial and sexual identities, family relationships, and mental health issues.

Santa Barbara Reads programming will delve into these themes and encompass everything from poetry workshops and book discussions to zine making classes and astronomy nights. “Santa Barbara Reads is about bringing the community together to celebrate reading,” explained Jessica Cadiente, Santa Barbara Public Library Director. “Choosing Ari and Dante gives us the opportunity to engage the community in conversations about issues that are important to them.”

Sponsored by the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation, Santa Barbara Reads will offer thousands of free copies of Ari and Dante to the public, and will include programming in both English and Spanish exploring the themes of the novel. “We’re delighted to be able to expand our support of this beloved community program,” said Lauren Trujillo, the Foundation Board’s Director. “We’re particularly excited that this year’s SB Reads title will engage teens on a number of levels, and that they will be able to meet and interact with the author.”

Santa Barbara Reads will run from October 15 through November 15, 2019. Author Benjamin Alire Sáenz will be visiting Santa Barbara to participate in SB Reads events during the first week of November. Sáenz is an award-winning American poet, novelist and writer of children’s books. Read more about the author on his website.

To stay informed individuals can access the SBPL web calendar with more events, programs, and classes and/or sign-up for the SBPL newsletter in English or Spanish. Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online at SBPLibrary.org for information about programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.

