Chvrches, alt-J Play FEQ 2019

Electro-pop and folktronica filled the Friday, July 5, night sky with Chvrches and alt-J playing FEQ’s Bell main stage to massive crowds. Check out the photo gallery to see some of the other musicians who performed the first weekend of the festival, which runs until Sunday, July 14.

A view of Old Quebec (Vieux-Quebec), which serves as a main hub of the Festival d’ete de Quebec.

Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry opens her arms to the tens of thousands of fans gathered at FEQ’s Bell main stage Friday, July 5, to hear the Glasgow trio perform their effervescent synth pop tunes.

Quebec native, Emilie Clepper brought delightful flair to her outfit with her colorful boots.

alt-J keyboardist/vocalist Gus Unger-Hamilton and his bandmates headlined FEQ’s Bell main stage, offering up spectacular music and visuals.

alt-J’s light show was as perfect and impressive as their music. Pictured from left, keyboardist/vocalist Gus Unger-Hamilton and lead singer Joe Newman.

Shawn Mendes performs on the Bell mainstage at 2018 FEQ.

Festival d’ete de Quebec offers a tantalizing roster of musical performers each July.

Future performing on the Bell main stage at 2018 FEQ.

Closed to autos during the FEQ, Grande Allee bustled with activity as folks filled the outdoor patios to eat, drink, socialize, and watch people stroll down the middle of the road.

Folk/chanson singer Emilie Clepper charmed the crowd with her rich vocals and Americana-tinged tunes.

Coeur de Pirate’s Beatrice Martin, who began playing piano as a toddler, dipped deep into her catalog during her headlining show.

Twenty One Pilots awed the tens of thousands of fans who came to hear the Ohio bred duo. Frontman Tyler Joseph (pictured) and drummer Josh Dun elicited fervent cheers from the audience as they sang new and old songs.

Twenty One Pilot’s Tyler Joseph

