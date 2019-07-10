Login

Not a member? Sign up here.

Briefs By | Wed Jul 10, 2019 | 5:17pm

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics Launches Fundraising Campaign

Photo: Paul Wellman File Philanthropist and longtime Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinic supporter Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree kicked off the Healthy People Healthy Communities Campaign with a $1 million donation.

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (SBNC) launched its Healthy People Healthy Communities Campaign on July nine to help them raise $20 million to build a state-of-the-art clinic on the Westside. The funds, said SBNC, are necessary to match the need in Santa Barbara communities and will also fund continued operational support and expanded services. SBNC provides health-care services to anyone in the community regardless of their ability to pay and nearly a third of their patients are children. To donate, visit sbclinics.org/donate.

More Like This

Login

Not a member? Sign up here.