Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics Launches Fundraising Campaign

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (SBNC) launched its Healthy People Healthy Communities Campaign on July nine to help them raise $20 million to build a state-of-the-art clinic on the Westside. The funds, said SBNC, are necessary to match the need in Santa Barbara communities and will also fund continued operational support and expanded services. SBNC provides health-care services to anyone in the community regardless of their ability to pay and nearly a third of their patients are children. To donate, visit sbclinics.org/donate.

