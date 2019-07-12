Go Green

Dennis Allen’s informative and valuable ‘Going Green’ column deserves a much wider audience than those who venture all the way to the upside-down real estate section in the very back of the Indy. With globally-important topics on critical environmental issues such as climate change, fossil-fuel reduction & renewable energy sources, carbon sequestration and more, ‘Going Green’ goes far beyond residential landscaping as justification for relocating it from the farthest reaches of the real estate section to a more front-and-center position (Living, alternating with Starshine, for example) that will no doubt be seen by far more readers. It’s too important to be upside-down any longer!

