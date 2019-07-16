Santa Barbara Association of Realtors® Presents Annual Awards

The following awards were presented on July 11, 2019 by the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® to these long standing association members. We congratulate each one, and salute their contributions.

25 YEAR MEMBERS MEMBERS

William Bill Reed, Chris Agnoli, John Bahura

These members are celebrated for dedicating 25 years or more of service in the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®, commemorated with a congratulatory certificate and a 25 year pin. Not in Photo: Bill Gadsby, Patrick Boyle

CAR HONORARY FOR LIFE

John McGowan, Mort Maizlish, Dick Mires, Dana Istre

CAR Honorary Members for Life is a recognition of our finely aged members with 25 years or more of continuous membership of the California Association of REALTORS®. At this level of dedication, CAR dues are waived for future membership terms. Not in Photo: Lenora Bradley, Alicia Maizlish

REALTOR EMERITUS

Brian Bailey, Gail Pearl, Paul Suding, Kim Bish, Gloria Carmichael, Patricia Macomber, Martin Mielko, Gay Milligan, Cindy Campbell, Ed Fuller, Trudi Carey, Beverly Iles

Realtor Emeritus is awarded with deepest gratitude in recognition of 40 cumulative years of membership in the National Association of REALTORS® and in recognition of valuable and lasting contribution to the real estate profession in the community. With this award, annual national dues are waived for future membership terms. Not in Photo: Harry Kolb, Toby Bradley, Kerry Mormann, Mike Richardson, Robert Ross

