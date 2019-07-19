Santa Barbara Jewish Organizations Condemn Trump Tweet

Following the unprecedented House of Representatives’ vote Tuesday to condemn President Donald Trump’s tweet attacks against four women of color in Congress as racist, The Jewish Federation and the Jewish Community Relations Committee of Santa Barbara announced their support in condemning the tweets, too.

The local groups’ national partner, the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, called the tweets “xenophobic, racist, and highly divisive” in its public statement Friday.

“The Congresswomen in question are no less American than the President himself and deserve to be treated with dignity and respect,” the letter read. Adam Weiss, chair of the Jewish Community Relations Committee of Santa Barbara, said his organization stands in solidarity with its national partner’s letter and also condemns the president’s tweets.

