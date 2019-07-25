Hancock Can Be Proud

It is interesting, and hopeful, to note that Allan Hancock College does not support new oil development in Cat Canyon, or elsewhere in our county. For several years, the college president has spoken in favor of Big Oil. And he did this as if he were the official voice of the school.

Now, after recently being rebuked by the Board of Trustees, he may only express his personal opinion on this important matter that affects our health, safety, jobs, and economy.

Kudos to the trustees for acting responsibly. And thanks again to our Founding Fathers for enshrining freedom of speech in our Constitution’s First Amendment.

